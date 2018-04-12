Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 6:30 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow & Friends Arrive in Cabo for Bachelorette Party!

Gwyneth Paltrow & Friends Arrive in Cabo for Bachelorette Party!

Gwyneth Paltrow chats with a friend as they arrive at an airport on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) in Cabo, Mexico.

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder looked super chic in a floral-print jumpsuit and sunglasses as she arrived in Mexico for her Bachelorette party!

Gwyneth is enjoying one of her last few trips as a single gal before she ties the knot to longtime love Brad Falchuk.

Among the friends joining Gwyneth are Cameron Diaz and designer Stella McCartney.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

