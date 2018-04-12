Halle Berry Shows Off Some Leg at GLAAD Media Awards 2018

Halle Berry strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress showed off some major leg in a chocolate-colored outfit for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

Other stars at the event included Rachel Bloom, Erika Jayne, Wanda Sykes, Jeffrey Boweyer-Chapman, Katie Aselton, Chelsea Peretti, Betty Who, Ben Feldman, and Erica Ash.

The event was held to recognize and honor the media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

FYI: Halle‘s outfit is by Adeam while wearing Stella Luna shoes.. Wanda is wearing Norman Silverman Diamonds.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the awards event…