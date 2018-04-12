Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 11:57 pm

Halle Berry Shows Off Some Leg at GLAAD Media Awards 2018

Halle Berry strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress showed off some major leg in a chocolate-colored outfit for the event.

Other stars at the event included Rachel Bloom, Erika Jayne, Wanda Sykes, Jeffrey Boweyer-Chapman, Katie Aselton, Chelsea Peretti, Betty Who, Ben Feldman, and Erica Ash.

The event was held to recognize and honor the media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

FYI: Halle‘s outfit is by Adeam while wearing Stella Luna shoes.. Wanda is wearing Norman Silverman Diamonds.

