Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Land in LA After Romantic Getaway

Heidi Klum holds on close to new boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as they make their way through LAX airport on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old model and television personality looked super chic in sunglasses, a Gucci T-shirt, and darkjeans while the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar rocked shades, printed pants, and white Converse sneakers as they arrived home after their romantic trip in Mexico.

Heidi and Tom were spotted kissing in public at the end of March, and have been seen out and about together in recent weeks.

Tom also recently visited Heidi on the set of America’s Got Talent.