Helen Hunt Addresses Rumors of 'Mad About You' Reboot - Watch!

Helen Hunt is addressing those reboot rumors!

The Mad About You actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (April 12).

During her appearance, Helen discussed the rumors of a Mad About You revival, and reveals that she’s had many discussions with former co-star Paul Reiser about how to bring it back.

She also said her daughter hasn’t seen the show – or anything else she’s starred in!

Plus, Helen discussed her new movie The Miracle Season, and how she promised real-life character Kathy Bresnahan that she would bring her to Ellen if she ever made an appearance.

