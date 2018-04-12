Is There a 'Rampage' End Credits Scene?

Rampage is opening in theaters tonight and some fans want to know if there’s anything extra after the credits roll.

We’re heard that there’s nothing, so no need to stay in your seats!

The movie features a great cast including Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The cast has been hard at work promoting the new film and you should check out some of their premiere looks if you missed it!

ARE YOU GOING to see Rampage this weekend at the movies??