Is This How Tristan Thompson Is Explaining Cheating Scandal to Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson was recorded and photographed at a club seemingly getting close to another woman, and a Kardashian family source has come forward with information about how he may be explaining the scandal to Khloe Kardashian.

“It’s just an emotional rollercoaster. The first reaction was that this was a set-up: that the girl in the club totally threw herself at him, made sure it was caught on tape, tipped off [photographs] to catch her going into the hotel, and then basically made sure they caught her leaving,” a source told People. “Everyone wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt: that he was set up, that the girl never even went into his room, that you can’t tell what’s really happening behind that hoodie in the club footage, that the girl leaned in to whisper something but knew her pal was filming and so she made it seem as much as possible like a kiss.”

“Khloé and frankly everyone else wanted to believe that maybe, somehow, that was the case,” the source added. “She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work. She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

Even more allegations of Tristan cheating emerged after the initial video leak.

Khloe gave birth to their daughter early on Thursday (April 12).