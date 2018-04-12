Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 12:59 pm

Isla Fisher, Minka Kelly & More Attend Stella McCartney's Annual H.E.A.R.T. Brunch!

Isla Fisher, Minka Kelly & More Attend Stella McCartney's Annual H.E.A.R.T. Brunch!

Isla Fisher happily strikes a pose while attending the 2018 Stella McCartney H.E.A.R.T. Brunch held at a private residence on Wednesday (April 11) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by Minka Kelly, Holland Roden, Logan Browning, Ahna O’Reilly, Rebecca Gayheart, Elizabeth Berkley and Jessica Capshaw at the event celebrating Stella‘s annual partnership with the H.E.A.R.T. organization, which provides funds and programs for Los Angeles’ Violence Intervention Program.

For seven years running, Stella has supported the annual brunch with a pop-up shop, from which a portion of the proceeds help end abuse-related trauma.
Just Jared on Facebook
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 01
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 02
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 03
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 04
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 05
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 06
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 07
isla fisher minka kelly more attend stella mccartneys annual h e a r t brunch 08

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ahna O'Reilly, Elizabeth Berkley, Holland Roden, Isla Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Logan Browning, Minka Kelly, Rebecca Gayheart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr