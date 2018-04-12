Isla Fisher, Minka Kelly & More Attend Stella McCartney's Annual H.E.A.R.T. Brunch!

Isla Fisher happily strikes a pose while attending the 2018 Stella McCartney H.E.A.R.T. Brunch held at a private residence on Wednesday (April 11) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by Minka Kelly, Holland Roden, Logan Browning, Ahna O’Reilly, Rebecca Gayheart, Elizabeth Berkley and Jessica Capshaw at the event celebrating Stella‘s annual partnership with the H.E.A.R.T. organization, which provides funds and programs for Los Angeles’ Violence Intervention Program.

For seven years running, Stella has supported the annual brunch with a pop-up shop, from which a portion of the proceeds help end abuse-related trauma.