James Corden Parodies 'A Quiet Place' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!
Don’t make a sound!
James Corden spoofed A Quiet Place on Wednesday night’s (April 11) episode of The Late Late Show Starring James Corden.
During the episode, James decided to share “the original project” that inspired John Krasinski‘s hit film: the story of a lame boss who shows up any time a sound is made.
If you didn’t know, A Quiet Place made $50 million at the box office over the weekend and is already earning rave reviews.
Watch the parody below!