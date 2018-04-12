James McAvoy & Bill Hader Are in Talks to Star in 'It' Sequel!

James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to join It: Chapter Two!

The two actors are in negotiations to join the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jessica Chastain is set to star in the sequel.

The second chapter, a follow-up to the smash hit 2017 It reboot, will focus on the adult versions of the characters that were terrorized by the demon clown Pennywise.

James would play the adult Bill Denbrough (played by Jaeden Lieberher as a kid), the leader of The Losers Club who grows up to be a successful author. Bill would play the adult Richie Tozier, the jokester-turned-DJ played by Finn Wolfhard as a kid.

Jessica will play Beverly Marsh, and Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise. The kid actors are also set to return for flashback scenes.

It: Chapter Two will be released on September 6, 2019.