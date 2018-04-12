Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 11:40 am

Jamie Lynn Spears & Husband Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Jamie Lynn Spears & Husband Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson are proud parents to a newborn baby girl!

The 27-year-old chose the name Ivey Joan Watson for her daughter, who was born on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” Jamie said to People. “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Jamie Lynn has another daughter, Maddie, 9, from her previous relationship with Casey Aldridge.
