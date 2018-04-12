Jenna Dewan Goes Without Wedding Ring for Morning Yoga

Jenna Dewan chats on the phone as she heads to her morning yoga class on Wednesday (April 11) in Studio City, Calif.

The 37-year-old newly single dancer/actress kept things cool in a black tank shirt, black cardigan, and burgundy leggings as she arrived at the class.

Noticeably missing from Jenna‘s finger was her wedding ring.

Earlier this month, Jenna and Channing Tatum announced that they have decided to amicably split after nine years of marriage.