Jennifer Garner Chats 'Once Upon a Farm' at 'Vanity Fair's Founders Fair

Jennifer Garner is sharing her story as a female entrepreneur!

The 45-year-old actress took the stage at Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair on Thursday (April 12) at Spring Studios in New York City.

Jennifer chatted about her company Once Upon a Farm, which offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce.

After the event, Jennifer took to her Instagram to thank Vanity Fair for having her.

“Thank you, @kristasmith, @radhikajones and @VanityFair, for including @onceuponafarm —and me! — in today’s #FoundersFair. I love that you gather entrepreneurs to share stories and I ❤️❤️❤️ that they all happen to be women! Krista, you make it easy. You’re the best, thank you. X,” Jennifer wrote.