Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff Celebrate 'Children of a Lesser God' Broadway Opening Night!

Joshua Jackson happily poses alongside his co-star Lauren Ridloff while attending the Broadway Opening Night after party for Children of a Lesser God held at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday (April 11) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor and Lauren were joined at the event by co-stars Treshelle Edmond, John McGinty, Julee Cerda, Kecia Lewis and Anthony Edwards, as well as Nyle DiMarco who was accompanied by his brother Nico DiMarco.

Nyle is making his Broadway debut as a co-producer on the production.

Also in attendance to show their support were Rosie O’Donnell, Kathryn Gallagher, Isaac Cole Powell, Wesley Taylor, Corey Michael Smith, Luann de Lesseps, Mike Doyle, Phylicia Rashad and Marilu Henner.