Thu, 12 April 2018 at 3:44 pm

Judith Light, Antoni Porowski & More Support LGBTQ Organizations at Jeffrey Fashion Cares 2018!

Judith Light, Antoni Porowski & More Support LGBTQ Organizations at Jeffrey Fashion Cares 2018!

Judith Light strikes a pose while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Jeffrey Fashion Cares Fashion Show & Fundraiser held at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City.

The 69-year-old Transparent actress was joined at the event by Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer, Tan France, J. Alexander, designer Diane von Furstenberg and model Sean O’Pry.

Judith hosted the benefit helping to raise fund for three LGBTQ organizations, Light of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Lambda Legal.

“These three organizations that are the beneficiaries of tonight are very close to my heart,” Judith told Vogue. “They take real initiative to take care of our LGBTQ youth.”

FYI: Judith is wearing Prada.
