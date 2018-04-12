Justin Bieber Heads Out From Church With 'Cash Only' Spray Painted on His Car!

Justin Bieber‘s ride now has some new detailing.

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar was spotted leaving church on Wednesday evening (April 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin‘s blue Lamborghini now sports spray paint that reads “CASH ONLY” on the driver’s side. It’s unclear if that was an act of vandalism or intentional, as Justin also wore pants recently that read “CASH ONLY” as well.

Regardless, Justin seemed to be in great spirits, sporting a smile as he stepped out for the evening.