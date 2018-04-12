Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 12:09 am

Karlie Kloss Stuns During Night Out in NYC!

Karlie Kloss Stuns During Night Out in NYC!

Karlie Kloss strikes a pose as she leaves the Bowery Hotel on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model/businesswoman looked super chic in a white pantsuit with matching loafers as she headed to an event for the night.

Earlier that day, Karlie was spotted in a black trench coat and sunglasses as she spent the afternoon running errands.

Karlie was recently in London to attend a tech panel discussion with members of the Flatiron School as the school prepares to open a new tech facility.

