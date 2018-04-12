Top Stories
Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Kate Mara & Husband Jamie Bell Couple Up for Dinner Date

Kate Mara and her husband Jamie Bell stepped out to enjoy an early dinner together!

The 35-year-old Fantastic Four co-stars were spotted heading into Craig’s on Tuesday (April 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kate sported an all-black ensemble with a trendy coat and a pair of Converse, and Jamie kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black pants, back and white sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

ICYMI, Kate recently shared her thoughts on her former House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey‘s sexual misconduct scandal.
