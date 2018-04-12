Katy Perry Interviews Dua Lipa About 'New Rules' & Career Goals

Dua Lipa graces the cover of V Magazine‘s 2018 music issue, out on newsstands on May 3.

Inside the issue, Katy Perry interviewed the “New Rules” singer. Here’s what Dua had to say…

On the “New Rules” video: For “New Rules,” I had no idea where I wanted it to go. Some directors were sending ideas but there was nothing that I liked. In the meantime, I saw a picture of [an old] Gianni Versace campaign with Naomi Campbell on the back of [Kristen McMenamy]. I loved the colors, how it was shot, and the message of girls looking after each other. Initially, ‘New Rules’ felt like such a sad song, even though it’s upbeat. It was nice to change it into a routine with friends if you’re going through a breakup or any sort of trouble.”

On her dreams: “I don’t ever want to feel accomplished, because there should always be something else to look forward to. I always want to be nervous and scared of my dreams, but at the same time, I want to be confident enough to go and get them.”

On her industry peers: “I did a [BBC] Radio 1 Live Lounge of my song “IDGAF,” and I hadn’t actually met Zara Larsson before, but I just messaged her—we’d been friends on social media—and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come down and sing this song with me?’ Then I asked Charli XCX and MØ and Alma, and I was like, ‘Why don’t you guys come down and sing this song with me?’ It’s nice to come together with other girls in the industry. It’s interesting to see people just hanging out. For so many years, the media has kind of pitted girls against each other.”

For more from Dua, head to VMagazine.com.