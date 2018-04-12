Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 7:29 pm

Kelly Clarkson Heads to Hogwarts at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Kelly Clarkson Heads to Hogwarts at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Kelly Clarkson had a fun family outing this afternoon!

The 35-year-old songstress took a break from filming The Voice and headed to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Thursday afternoon (April 12) at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Kelly looked cute and casual in a graphic tee paired with a baseball cap and shades as she posted in front of the Hogwarts Express.

It looks like Kelly had a magical afternoon!

Check out the photo from the park below…
kelly clarkson wizarding world harry potter 01

Photos: Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood
