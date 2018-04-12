Kelly Clarkson Heads to Hogwarts at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Kelly Clarkson had a fun family outing this afternoon!

The 35-year-old songstress took a break from filming The Voice and headed to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Thursday afternoon (April 12) at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly looked cute and casual in a graphic tee paired with a baseball cap and shades as she posted in front of the Hogwarts Express.

It looks like Kelly had a magical afternoon!

Check out the photo from the park below…