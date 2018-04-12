Top Stories
Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:09 am

Kerry Washington Acts in 'Mad Lib Theater' With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!

Kerry Washington is putting her acting skills to the test!

The 41-year-old Scandal actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 11).

During her appearance, Kerry and Jimmy acted out a dramatic parent-teacher conference scene they’ve written together using Mad Lib words. And the results were pretty hilarious!

Scandal‘s finale episode, called “Over A Cliff,” airs on April 19. The cast will do a live table-read of the finale episode at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to benefit The Actors Fund.

Watch Kerry and Jimmy act below.
Photos: NBC
