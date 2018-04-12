Kerry Washington Acts in 'Mad Lib Theater' With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!
Kerry Washington is putting her acting skills to the test!
The 41-year-old Scandal actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 11).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington
During her appearance, Kerry and Jimmy acted out a dramatic parent-teacher conference scene they’ve written together using Mad Lib words. And the results were pretty hilarious!
Scandal‘s finale episode, called “Over A Cliff,” airs on April 19. The cast will do a live table-read of the finale episode at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to benefit The Actors Fund.
Watch Kerry and Jimmy act below.