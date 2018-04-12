Kerry Washington Says 'Scandal' is 'Going Out Strong'!

Kerry Washington keeps it chic and classy while attending the Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City.

That same day, the 41-year-old actress rocked a sparkling dress to promote the final season of Scandal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Don’t miss the last two. We’re going out strong. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll scream, you’ll be happy, you’ll be sad,” Kerry said. “It is a little bit bittersweet because I love the people that I work with on the show so much, but it feels like we’re going out at the right time,” she said. “It feels like we’ve had all year to say goodbye…and we end good!”

Earlier that same day, Kerry was also spotted in two different ensembles while making her way in and out of Good Morning America.



FYI: Kerry is wearing a Delpozo gown with Jimmy Choo shoes at the Lehman College Anniversary Dinner. Kerry is wearing Erdem dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes on The Tonight Show.