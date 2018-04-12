Khloe Kardashian Filmed Daughter's Birth & Dealing with Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal for 'KUWTK'

Viewers will soon be able to see what Khloe Kardashian has been going through these past few days.

People reports that a camera crew was at the hospital Thursday morning (April 12) to document the 33-year-old TV personality giving birth to her daughter for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The mag also reports that the crew has been filming with Khloe these past few days as she deals with the aftermath of allegations of boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with another woman.

Tristan along with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, BFF Malika Haqq, and mom Kris Jenner were all in the delivery room with Khloe when she gave birth in Cleveland.