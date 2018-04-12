Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has welcomed a baby daughter!

The 33-year-old reality star delivered her newborn baby girl on Thursday morning (April 12) at a hospital outside of Cleveland, Ohio. No official announcement has been made, but TMZ learned the news.

In a later update, the publication also reported that Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Khloe‘s BFF Malika were present.

This is the first child for Khloe and Tristan. Just this week, Tristan has been facing cheating allegations after being caught with several other women.

Congratulations to Khloe! We’ll share more details when Khloe releases more information.