Khloe Kardashian Is 'Being the Bigger Person' & 'Letting Tristan Thompson Bond with Their Baby'

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “being the bigger person” amid Tristan Thompson‘s cheating drama.

If you don’t know, the 33-year-old reality star gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday (April 12), and Tristan was present at the hospital.

“Khloe labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth. He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible,” a source told People about the birth.

Tristan has been embroiled in a cheating controversy after being caught with several women.

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl. Khloe is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby,” the insider added.

Khloe has not made an official statement about the birth of her daughter at this time.