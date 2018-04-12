Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Shoots Down Cheating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima is fighting back against cheating allegations.

The 24-year-old model took to his Instagram story to clear things up after rumors surfaced that he was getting too close with some mystery ladies at dinner.

“Younes Bendjima enjoys another night out with two mystery ladies for a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills,” one article headline read.

Younes shared a screenshot of the article on his own story adding a caption slamming the headline.

“Where are the 6 others mens i was with? What you guys trynna do? Nice cut tho you piece of s**t,” Younes captioned the pic.

Kourtney and Younes were last spotted together on a romantic Caribbean getaway just a few days ago.