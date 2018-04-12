Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 10:33 pm

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Grab Lunch in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Grab Lunch in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell grab lunch to as they step out on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress showed off her midriff in a white T-shirt and gray shorts while the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model had legs for day in red short-shorts as the couple spent the afternoon running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Over the weekend, the ladies were spotted stepping out for a juice run while hanging out with friends.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell picking up lunch…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 01
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 02
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 03
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 04
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 05
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 06
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 07
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 08
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 09
kristen stewart stella maxwell grab lunch in los feliz 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr