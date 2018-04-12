Kristin Chenoweth Is the Lady Killer on 'Trial & Error' - First Look!

Kristin Chenoweth is taking over as the “lady killer” in the second season of NBC’s series Trial & Error and the first look has been revealed!

The first season starred John Lithgow as the killer and Kristin will be showing off her comedic chops in the new season, set to premiere on Thursday, July 19 with a double episode.

In the spirit of true crime documentaries, the second season of this outrageous fish-out-of-water comedy centers on bright-eyed New York lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto), still relatively a newcomer in a tiny southern town, who is sturdily posed for his next big case there. His mission? To defend the eccentric first lady of East Peck, Lavinia Peck-Foster (Chenoweth), known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat, and who suddenly finds herself accused of the bizarre murder of her beloved husband. As Josh continues to settle into his makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop while working with his quirky team of local misfits, he suspects that winning his second big case this time should be easy (especially when his client is the town favorite), but is it?

We can’t wait!