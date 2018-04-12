Liam Payne Joins Rita Ora & Kylie Minogue at Echo Awards 2018!

Rita Ora strikes a fierce pose on the gold carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Echo Awards on Thursday night (April 12) in Berlin, Germany.

The 27-year-old singer/actress showed off some major leg in a green gown as she was joined at the music awards show alongside Liam Payne, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue.

During the show, Rita and Liam hit the stage together to perform their hit song “For You” from the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack. Kylie, Jason, and Shawn Mendes also all performed during the show as well.

FYI: Kylie is wearing a dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Rita is wearing a Versace gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

