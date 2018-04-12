Malin Akerman Steps Out At British Academy Game Awards!

Malin Akerman looked radiant in red while attending the British Academy Game Awards!

The 39-year-old actress hit the carpet at the annual event on Thursday evening (April 12) in at the Troxy in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

The award ceremony celebrates the very best in games of the past year and is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Best Game of the Year was awarded to What Remains of Edith Finch.

FYI: Malin is wearing a Greta Constantine gown and carrying a Emm Kuo clutch.