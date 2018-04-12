Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 10:49 pm

Malin Akerman Steps Out At British Academy Game Awards!

Malin Akerman looked radiant in red while attending the British Academy Game Awards!

The 39-year-old actress hit the carpet at the annual event on Thursday evening (April 12) in at the Troxy in London, England.

The award ceremony celebrates the very best in games of the past year and is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Best Game of the Year was awarded to What Remains of Edith Finch.

FYI: Malin is wearing a Greta Constantine gown and carrying a Emm Kuo clutch.
