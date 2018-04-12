Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 6:02 pm

Mariah Carey Celebrates Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka's 35th Birthday!

Mariah Carey Celebrates Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka's 35th Birthday!

Mariah Carey was all smiles while celebrating boyfriend Bryan Tanaka‘s birthday!

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 35-year-old choreographer were spotted as they headed out of Mastro’s restaurant on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

Earlier that day, Mariah opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder for the first time.

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music,” Mariah said in an interview.

It was also just revealed that Mariah plans to write a memoir.

Photos: Backgrid
