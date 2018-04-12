Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Have a Date at the Dodgers Game!

Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 10:45 am

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made it a date night at the Dodgers game!

The couple were seen in the stands at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics game at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday (April 11) in Los Angeles.

The last time Mila and Ashton were seen at a sporting event, something super fun happened. The couple were seen on the kiss cam, and obliged, before Ashton had other plans!

Check out all the pics of the couple at the game…
