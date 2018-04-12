Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Attend the Noah Cyrus Concert in West Hollywood!

Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:08 pm

Miley Cyrus is showing some sisterly support alongside her beau Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old Younger Now pop princess and the 28-year-old Hunger Games actor were spotted leaving the Troubadour on Wednesday night (April 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The cute couple kept it close arm-in-arm as they headed out of the exit following the concert. Miley wore a hoodie featuring a controversial lyric from Noah‘s “We Are…” Click through the gallery to see what it says!

“first headlining show sold tf outtttttttt” Noah excitedly wrote on her Instagram ahead of the show.

It looks like everyone had a great time!
