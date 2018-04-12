'Mulan' Live Action Movie Adds Jet Li & Gong Li To Cast

Three new actors have just joined the Mulan live action film.

After the announcement that Donnie Yen joined last night, three more were announced on THR this morning.

Jet Li, Gong Li and Xana Tang will all star opposite Liu Yifei in the upcoming movie.

Jet is set to star as the emperor of China, who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one male from each household, while Gong will take on the villainous role of a powerful witch.

Xana will star as an original character, Mulan’s sister.

Mulan is set for a March 27th, 2020 release.