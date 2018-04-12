Netflix Renews 'Jessica Jones' for Season 3!

Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 3:42 pm

Jessica Jones is returning for another season at Netflix!

The Krysten Ritter-led Marvel series will be making a return with a third season, Variety confirmed on Thursday (April 12).

The second season of the series premiered on March 8, and found Jessica learning how she got her powers: the result of a genetic experiment as a child after a car crash that killed her family.

The series also stars Rachael Taylor as Jessica’s best friend Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as attorney Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Jessica’s assistant and neighbor.

Are you excited for more Jessica Jones?
Photos: Netflix
