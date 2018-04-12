New Ryan Murphy Series 'Pose' Releases Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Pose is coming!

The latest Ryan Murphy series dropped a teaser video on Thursday (April 12) ahead of its premiere on June 3.

The series was co-created by Ryan, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. It’s already made history for having the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in history, making it the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series!

The cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

If you didn’t know, the show is set in New York during the ’80s, and explores different segments of life in the city from the ball culture world to the rise of luxury and the Trump era.

Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek co-star in the production.