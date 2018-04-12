Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:20 pm

Nicki Minaj Drops Two Singles: 'Chun-Li' & 'Barbie Tingz' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Nicki Minaj is officially back!

The 35-year-old rapper has just dropped two new singles titled, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” off her upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to drop later this year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Both songs made their debut at 1pm EST on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music with Nicki live on the air.

You can stream both “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” on Spotify below and download them on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Nicki’s brand new singles…
