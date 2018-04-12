Nicki Minaj Drops Two Singles: 'Chun-Li' & 'Barbie Tingz' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!
Nicki Minaj is officially back!
The 35-year-old rapper has just dropped two new singles titled, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” off her upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to drop later this year.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj
Both songs made their debut at 1pm EST on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music with Nicki live on the air.
You can stream both “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” on Spotify below and download them on iTunes now!
Click inside to read the lyrics to Nicki’s brand new singles…