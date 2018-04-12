Nicki Minaj Tearfully Reveals What Cardi B Did That 'Really Hurt' Her Feelings

Nicki Minaj is revealing why she felt hurt by Cardi B.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out,” she explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio.

“I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did…she looked so aggravated and angry.”

She also revealed that because of scheduling conflicts, she knew that she would look bad for not showing up to shoot the “MotorSport” video at the same time as Cardi.

“They [Migos and Cardi] all knew that and still did interviews and jumped around that just to paint Nicki as the bad person so you could play the victim. That really, really hurt me because I really, fully supported her.”

Nicki teared up while discussing the situation.

“Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. I could just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying in it a cocky way, but yikes…it’s because of the Nicki hate parade that she felt comfortable to address me in that manner.”

