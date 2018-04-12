Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Get Into Character on 'Big Little Lies' Set!

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are hard at work on season two of Big Little Lies!

The two Oscar-winning actresses were spotted filming a couple of scenes outside on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Sausalito, Calif.

The day before, Reese and Nicole spent the day filming with their newest co-star Meryl Streep.

During a break on set, Reese took to Instagram to share a photo of the Big Little Lies star with the best hair!

