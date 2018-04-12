Normani Steps Out After Signing Her Solo Deal in New York City!

Normani is making heads turn!

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony member-turned-solo superstar was spotted stepping out on Tuesday (April 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Normani

Normani looked so chic in a royal blue dress and a flowing black leather coat as she headed to an event in the Big Apple.

She’s got plenty to be excited about lately: Keep Cool/RCA Records recently announced that they signed Normani as a solo star.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to be able to be in a place where I can explore myself as an artist and what I’m capable of,” Normani shared in a statement after the news broke.