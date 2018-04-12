Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:46 pm

Normani Steps Out After Signing Her Solo Deal in New York City!

Normani Steps Out After Signing Her Solo Deal in New York City!

Normani is making heads turn!

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony member-turned-solo superstar was spotted stepping out on Tuesday (April 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Normani

Normani looked so chic in a royal blue dress and a flowing black leather coat as she headed to an event in the Big Apple.

She’s got plenty to be excited about lately: Keep Cool/RCA Records recently announced that they signed Normani as a solo star.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to be able to be in a place where I can explore myself as an artist and what I’m capable of,” Normani shared in a statement after the news broke.
Just Jared on Facebook
normani nyc april 2018 01
normani nyc april 2018 02
normani nyc april 2018 03
normani nyc april 2018 04
normani nyc april 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Normani Kordei

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr