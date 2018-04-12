'Ocean's 8' Trailer Shows the Heist Unfold with an All-Star Cast of Leading Ladies - Watch Now!

Ocean’s 8 has released a new full length trailer and it’s gonna get you really stoked for the film!

The movie features an all-star cast of women including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter. The movie is a sequel/reboot of the George Clooney Ocean’s Eleven movies.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 8 – be sure to check it out! But in the meant time, catch the brand new trailer below to see how the heist unfolds….