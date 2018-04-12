Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 3:57 pm

Queer Eye's Antoni Poses for Hanes Underwear Campaign!

Queer Eye's Antoni Poses for Hanes Underwear Campaign!

Antoni Porowski won over many hearts on the reboot of Queer Eye and now he’s stripping down to his boxer briefs for this new Hanes #VouchForThePouch underwear campaign!

Also featured in the campaign are former football player Victor Cruz and Catfish host Nev Schulman.

“Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs – they keep everything where it should be, comfortably,” Antoni captioned the pic on his Instagram. He also noted that his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer snapped the pic.

“We want men to be as comfortable talking about their underwear preferences as they are wearing our new Hanes Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs,” said Sidney Falken, chief branding officer for HanesBrands. “Teaming up with some of our most recognizable converts will begin the conversation. Once men try the product, we believe they will not only switch to Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs, but will also ‘vouch for the pouch.’”
Just Jared on Facebook
queer eye antoni poses for hanes underwear campaign 01
queer eye antoni poses for hanes underwear campaign 02
queer eye antoni poses for hanes underwear campaign 03

Photos: Hanes
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Nev Schulman, Shirtless, Underwear, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr