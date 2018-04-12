Queer Eye's Antoni Poses for Hanes Underwear Campaign!

Antoni Porowski won over many hearts on the reboot of Queer Eye and now he’s stripping down to his boxer briefs for this new Hanes #VouchForThePouch underwear campaign!

Also featured in the campaign are former football player Victor Cruz and Catfish host Nev Schulman.

“Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs – they keep everything where it should be, comfortably,” Antoni captioned the pic on his Instagram. He also noted that his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer snapped the pic.

“We want men to be as comfortable talking about their underwear preferences as they are wearing our new Hanes Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs,” said Sidney Falken, chief branding officer for HanesBrands. “Teaming up with some of our most recognizable converts will begin the conversation. Once men try the product, we believe they will not only switch to Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs, but will also ‘vouch for the pouch.’”