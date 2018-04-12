Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 9:40 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 10 Queens Revealed!

Next Slide »

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 10 Queens Revealed!

The top 10 queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 have been Ru-vealed!

In a fashion-focused main stage challenge, the queens were challenged to design three showstopping looks for the judges this week.

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 4?

Joining main judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews this week were Dear White People star Logan Browning and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: VH1
Posted to: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr