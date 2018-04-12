Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds just trolled Hugh Jackman on his 22nd wedding anniversary to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh posted on Twitter, “I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later … it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

Ryan then quote tweeted the message and wrote, “I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong.”

Ryan has recently been serving up some great clapbacks on social media concerning his relationship with wife Blake Lively.