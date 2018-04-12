Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Holland Premiere 'Avengers Infinity War' in Seoul!

Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch suit up as they joined their co-stars the Seoul premiere of their anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War on Thursday (April 12) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 37-year-old actor and Benedict, 41, were accompanied by cast mates Pom Klementieff and Tom Holland as they also attended a special press conference that same day to promote the flick.

Attendees and the cast have only been shown a carefully edited 30-minute version at the press events.

“There are so many new things that happen in it, things that have never happened before in the Marvel cinematic universe,” Tom revealed. “It’s just more exciting if everyone in the world sees the film at the same time, which is April 27.”