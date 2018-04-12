Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman &amp; Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 10:39 am

Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Holland Premiere 'Avengers Infinity War' in Seoul!

Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Holland Premiere 'Avengers Infinity War' in Seoul!

Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch suit up as they joined their co-stars the Seoul premiere of their anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War on Thursday (April 12) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 37-year-old actor and Benedict, 41, were accompanied by cast mates Pom Klementieff and Tom Holland as they also attended a special press conference that same day to promote the flick.

Attendees and the cast have only been shown a carefully edited 30-minute version at the press events.

“There are so many new things that happen in it, things that have never happened before in the Marvel cinematic universe,” Tom revealed. “It’s just more exciting if everyone in the world sees the film at the same time, which is April 27.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 01
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 02
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 03
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 04
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 05
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 06
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 07
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 08
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 09
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 10
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 11
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 12
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 13
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 14
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 15
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 16
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 17
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 18
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 19
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 20
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 21
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 22
tom hiddleston benedict cumberbatch tom holland premiere avengers infinity war in seoul 23

Credit: Chung Sung-Jun; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Avengers, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr