Thu, 12 April 2018 at 2:50 pm

Tommy Dorfman, Alexandra Shipp & More Step Out for GLAAD's Rising Star Luncheon 2018!

Tommy Dorfman, Alexandra Shipp & More Step Out for GLAAD's Rising Star Luncheon 2018!

Tommy Dorfman gives photographers a smolder while hitting the carpet at GLAAD’s 2018 Rising Stars Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why star was joined at the event by Love, Simon stars Alexandra Shipp, Keiynan Lonsdale and Clark Moore, Superfruit‘s Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, YouTube’s Hannah Hart, Andi Mack‘s Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Joshua Rush and Lilan Bowden, Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams and Fresh Off the Boat‘s Luna Blaise.

Andi Mack actually WON the inaugural GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming!

The Rising Stars of 2018 are Gio Bravo, Leah Juliett, and Shayna Maci Warner. The program empowers and invests in the next generation of LGBTQ change makers, whose advocacy is changing their local communities and the culture at large.

FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
