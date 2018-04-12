Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 4:26 pm

Tristan Thompson Leaves Hospital After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

  • Tristan Thompson was photographed leaving the hospital after the birth of his daughter – TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse has a new leading lady – Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see the new Ocean’s 8 trailer – DListed
  • The Sandlot cast reunited! – TooFab
  • Jimmy Kimmel made a Donald Trump board game… – Towleroad
  • Will Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse ever confirm they’re dating? – J-14
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr
