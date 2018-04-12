Thu, 12 April 2018 at 4:00 am
Uma Thurman Is All Smiles on a Stroll in New York City!
Uma Thurman is in a fantastic mood while hitting the town!
The Kill Bill actress was spotted sporting a huge smile and laughing while out for a stroll on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City.
Uma has several movie projects coming out soon, including The Con Is On, a comedy about a couple who flee to Los Angeles and hatch a jewel theft plot in order to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious English mobster.
Photos: WENN.com
