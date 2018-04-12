Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 6:45 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About What Hair Trend She'd Like To Try Next

Vanessa Hudgens gets in the festival mood during her SinfulColors Festival Collection Launch Party held at The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Wednesday (April 11).

The 29-year-old actress celebrated her collection with a ton of digital influencers at the party, as well as good friends.

Speaking with Allure just a few days before, Vanessa opened up about the next hair trend she’s dying to try – full blonde!

“Hair, though, is my thing. I change it, I feel like, every few weeks, drastically,” she shared with the mag. “You can look at me and tell what kind of mood I’m in based on my hair.”

Her current hairstyle, a chic and short bob was “on the top of the list — I wanted to do it for awhile and hadn’t gotten around to it. I’ve done the mermaid hair multiple times. I’ve gone blonde, but not root to ends. It’s been ombré, balayage… and I wore the Spring Breakers wig, but I’ve never dyed it.”

Vanessa hints, “Maybe going full blonde is my next thing?”
