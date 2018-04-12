Was Tristan Thompson Present at Birth of Baby with Khloe Kardashian?

News just broke that Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter in the early morning hours of Thursday (April 12) at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

TMZ is reporting that Tristan Thompson was present at the birth of his child, though it’s unclear as of right now if he was in the delivery room.

The publication is also reporting that Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Khloe‘s BFF Malika were “by her side” during the birth.

Apparently, Khloe has not chosen a name just yet and there has not been an official announcement.

This is the first child for Khloe and Tristan. Days before Khloe gave birth, allegations that Tristan cheated on her emerged after he was caught on camera with another woman.