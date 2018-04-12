Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 Week 4?

The top 10 queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 have been announced!

The queens were challenged to come up with three glam looks – Alaskan Winter Realness, Miami Summer Realness, and Martian Eleganza Extravagana – to wow the judges during the night’s main stage challenge.

Joining main judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews this week were Dear White People star Logan Browning and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

The bottom two queens had to lip sync for their life to “Pound the Alarm” by Nicki Minaj.

The top queen of the night was Aquaria who won both the mini challenge and main stage challenge!

Find out who went home inside…

Dusty Ray Bottoms